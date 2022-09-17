Pacific Ministers urged to invest in disaster preparedness

[File Photo]

Long-term investment from policymakers and key agencies is required for resilient recovery.

This was the key message during the three-day inaugural Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Ministers Meeting in Nadi this week.

The fruitful discussion is a reflection of the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy that was adopted by regional leaders just months ago.

Karlos Lee Moresi, Programme Adviser on Resilient Development Finance at the Pacific Islands Forum says findings indicate that smart investment in disaster preparedness is significant to minimize economic costs when disasters strike.

“That one disaster risk finance instrument cannot cover all possibilities or all eventualities, what we need to do is have a layered approach.”

Meanwhile team leader Risk Reduction at SPC, Litea Biukoto says the road to recovery differs from country to country and is often a lengthy process.

“The recovery often extends well beyond the periods that we actually have set up for normal standard budgetary processes.”

Humanitarian concerns are often a priority for governments, but meeting Chair Inia Seruiratu says this approach needs to change.

“Countries must focus however on the requirements for early and longer-term recovery.”

The meeting adjourned yesterday with the adoption of a declaration of commitment.