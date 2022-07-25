Nabukeru Village feels the impact of climate change

Nabukeru Villagers in Yasawa are beginning to feel the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels.

Turaga ni Koro, Aisea Naviu says they are in dire need of a proper sea wall, to reduce the risk of coastal inundation.

He adds damage caused by the recent tropical cyclones testify the impacts of climate change are already on our doorstep, especially in the Yasawa’s which always lies on the path of a cyclone in Fiji.

“Huge waves would normally enter the village during tropical cyclones. Those strong waves have damaged our sea-wall, which poses more risk to the rising sea-level.”

Naviu however says that their resilience kept them going and motivated them to rebuild and rehabilitate using the available resources.

“But we never backed down. We continue to make do with whatever resources we have to sustain us daily.”

Naiviu is requesting the government, through its respective Ministries and relevant agencies to bid for assistance, particularly the construction of the village sea wall.