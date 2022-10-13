Mangrove planting to promote sustainability

[File Photo]

Mangrove planting was initiated by the staff of Post Fiji at the Suva Foreshore yesterday while commemorating World Post Day.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate was also part of the initiative and commended the company’s move towards promoting sustainability.

Usamate adds this will create more awareness on the importance of mangroves and their role in reducing climate change effects.

“And this particular aspect of planting mangroves is something that is absolutely needed as we know coastal inundation, sea level rise, all of these are having a drastic impact in Fiji and all the islands in the Pacific.”

A total of 30 mangrove seedlings were planted along the My Suva Park foreshore.