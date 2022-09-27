Major emitters urged to curb carbon emissions

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Climate change is now a persistent code red for Fiji and the Pacific region.

Pacific Island Forum Chair and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reminded development partners, especially major emitters, of the need to curb their carbon emissions now.

Bainimarama says the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific is an expression of the Pacific people’s deep affection for the region, its ocean resources, and their commitment to maintaining culture and traditions.

The Prime Minister says Fiji and climate-vulnerable countries need access to concessional climate finance for adaptation.

”We need access to modern technology and innovation to support economic transition now. We needed it 20 years ago, and seeking it today is the compromise we have already made.”

Bainimarama says progress can only be measured by the well-being of those most vulnerable.

He adds that the 2050 strategy is vital as it guides our collective activities and actions.