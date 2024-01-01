Less loans, more grants: Dr Sivendra

The new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change concurs that Fiji does not need to take loans for sustainable climate development.

However, Dr. Sivendra Michael believes that funds can be allocated in the form of grants to support such development, as there are costs of residue losses that need to be considered.

“We are at the forefront of the impacts of climate change. Loans are not a solution; we need to be awarded the grant to be able to facilitate the adaptation measures and understand the residue losses that are incurred by the communities.”

New Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Sivendra Michael

The new PS adds that Fiji and other Pacific island nations are already faced with challenges when it comes to accessing funds.

“People are in disbelief that we are only accessing less than 0.04% of the total funds that are made available. The last analysis that I did showed that Fiji and the Pacific are only accessing $521.4 million out of the $12 billion allocation, and if we look at the statistics, some of this is not national; it is a regional project.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated that the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is well underway.

“The various projects that will be funded over the next 12 months will give a big increase to the data that we store and use in our international negotiations for assistance in the development of those.”

Fiji was also nominated during COP 28 to be a loss and damage board member, but nothing has been confirmed at this stage since only two seats are available among the 46 countries under the Alliance of Small Island States.