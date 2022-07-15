Leaders united on issues affecting Pacific: Kofe

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

There is strong solidarity on issues affecting the Pacific region, says Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe.

He made the comments at the conclusion of the 51st Pacific Island Leaders Forum meeting today.

Kofe says climate change is the key issue for the Pacific and it has been a challenging time in terms of understanding the geopolitics in the region, which diverted attention from the core issues.

He says, however, that the leaders today were united in their position.

“On the issue of climate change I think we have really come a long way on that. I can say there was no real debate or arguments on this issue of climate change. I think all the leaders recognize that it is a threat.”

Kofe says the launch of the 2050 Strategy is an example of the Pacific really defining the future.