Financial support remains a challenge

Financial support remains the biggest challenge facing Pacific Island countries in addressing climate change.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Director Programmes & Initiatives, Zarak Khan says PIFS continues to work with partners such as the World Bank and other multi-lateral financial institutions to assist member states in this regard.

He says PIFS has a lot of activities and initiatives that it would like to implement in the climate change and disaster risk space but it all depends on the availability of funds.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu will host the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting in Port Vila this week.

Economic Ministers from around the region will be discussing economic impacts and recovery from COVID disruption as well as the new 2050 Strategy.

The PIF Economic Ministers Meeting will be held over two days, beginning on Thursday.