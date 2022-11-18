Fiji calls for the establishment of financial mechanisms on loss and damage

Fiji has highlighted the need to establish a cohesive financial mechanism to address financing for loss and damage which is a major focus at this year’s COP 27 currently underway in Egypt.

In his statement at the COP27 High-Level Plenary, Fiji’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations and Head of the Fijian Delegation at COP27, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad spoke on the support that Small Island Development States require to build resilience from the impacts of the climate crisis.

Ambassador Prasad reiterated the importance of upholding the decisions enshrined in the Glasgow Climate Pact that the nations need to keep their discussions focused on the substance and priorities.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will work with all countries across the world to make sure that we have an ambitious loss and damage framework and facility in place in the shortest period of time.”

He says while Fiji welcomed the commitments made to reduce emissions by 2030, these commitments need to be locked into domestic regulations, just as Fiji has done through its Climate Change Act.

In voicing the plight of the Small Island Developing States, Ambassador Prasad said there should be an urgency to mobilize greater support for SIDS as their livelihoods, and cultural and traditional assets are most affected by the climate crisis.