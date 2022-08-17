Efforts underway to understand extreme rainfall

More rainfall can be expected in certain parts of the country over the next three months, says the Climate and Oceans Support Program Pacific Technical Lead.

Simon McGree says this is based on the Fiji Early Action Rainfall Watch bulletin prepared by the Fiji Metrological Office in partnership with the Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific.

He says these bulletins are now being prepared for the Disaster Management sector to assist them understand and interpret seasonal and sub-seasonal extreme rainfall events.

“The bulletin has been revised significantly recently. There are new products within the bulletin; there is a new forecast monitoring system based on satellite monitoring methods; and there is a new rainfall outlook for the next one to three months.”

McGree adds that national disaster management actors are trying to understand the impact of this rainfall.

“The Early Action Rainfall Watch focuses on rainfall only, and in this case, it predicts wetter than normal or seriously wet conditions over the next three months for parts of the country.”

The Early Action Rainfall Watch bulletin contains information on historical drought, periods of rain, and historical periods of wetter than normal conditions.

A two-day workshop was also held in this regard.