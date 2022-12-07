Critical climate relocation clashes with identity

Most people choose to live with climatic risks than being evicted from homes that had been passed down to them for several generations.

Atle Solberg the Head of the Secretariat of the Platform on Disaster Displacement says climate-induced relocation is always a difficult process in this region as the land is viewed as part of the Pacific Islander’s identity.

“That is a fundamental challenge and difficulty, no one wants to move from where they are living. No one wants to move against their own will. So how do you manage that if risks are becoming overwhelming and the key word is community consultation, consultation, consultation.”

Article continues after advertisement

The National Disaster Management Office, responsible for balancing climate, culture, and communities is working with all stakeholders to encourage these critical movements.

Director Vasiti Soko says church leaders are also part of this pool and have proven helpful in persuading people to move to a safer place.

“Government is currently developing a relocation SOP but there is a relocation guideline which identifies key stakeholders that is all part of the process of relocating a community that has been identified as high risk and church leaders are also part of this process”

Due to the effects of the climate crisis, 42 Fijian villages have been identified for potential relocation within the next five to ten years, while six have already been relocated.