COP President witness the impact of climate change

COP26 President Alok Sharma visiting Buretu Village in Tailevu yesterday.

COP26 President Alok Sharma witnessed firsthand the implications of climate change and rising tides in Fiji after visiting Buretu Village in Tailevu yesterday.

His one-day visit is a testament to his commitment to amplifying the messages that he has been delivering at various international meetings and conferences.

He says the challenges that Buretu villagers encounter daily are already evident that the impacts of climate change are taking a toll in Fiji, particularly in low-lying and coastal communities across the country.

Sharma stresses that he will take back these shared and lived experiences from vulnerable Fijians, especially in villages, and challenge his counterparts in the developed world on the need to render assistance and bolster climate financing.

“The message that I’ve heard is loud and clear, is that what matters for Fiji which is one of the countries on the frontline of climate change is to ensure we get support, support in terms of being able to adapt to the changing climate and you are seeing here of why support is needed to adapt to the changing climate, to make sure we get more finance flowing as well and of the issue of loss and damage which has also come up during this visit.”

Sharma adds that Fiji has been at the forefront, hammering the biggest emitters and the rich countries to make sure they provide support as we strive towards achieving 1.5 degrees.

“It’s only when you come here and see it for yourself the impact of what you are experiencing. Work is being done, but we need to do a lot more and that message we need to keep hammering on every single occasion whether in the G7 Forums, or the G20 or the UN General Assembly or the Commonwealth Heads of meeting which I was at a few weeks ago.”

The COP President has also commended the resilience and passion shown by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who never backed down from raising concerns for the Fijian people.

He says that Bainimarama and his counterparts in the regions have a very powerful voice to ensure that we get proper ambition and action from the biggest emitters.

Sharma’s term as COP President will end towards the end of this year and will hand over his presidency role during COP27.