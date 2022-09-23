Climate crisis is health crisis: PM

[Source: Twitter]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has stressed once again on a global platform that climate crisis is fundamentally a health crisis.

Bainimarama made these bold remarks at the Sustainable Surgical Systems and Planetary Health event at the Harvard Club in New York yesterday.

He was addressing health sector stakeholders across the global surgery and planetary health communities.

Bainimarama says Fijians can attest to this as they know from the devastation endured in the past.

“Stronger storms can kill, heavier floods cut off access to health facilities, droughts can starve crops, and the rising seas can swallow entire communities and ruin arable land, seriously threatening food security and general nutrition.”

The meeting was convened on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the challenges in extending surgical care globally in support of the global SDG goal of health for all.