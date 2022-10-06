Climate change will drive more losses: AG

[Source: Supplied]

The most vulnerable people will continue to suffer losses as a result of climate change, which will also harm the foundations of economic activity and the sources of livelihood on which many people have relied on for centuries.

This was highlighted by Climate Change Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday, while virtually participating in the Care for Our Common Home and Paris Agreement yesterday.

He says that no adequate acknowledgement or response to these losses has ever been made.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

In order to promote equity, Sayed-Khaiyum hopes that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take action during the COP27 Conference in Egypt next month, to provide the necessary financial channels and resources to compensate the communities that have suffered the greatest losses.