Climate change remains grave Pacific challenge: PM

[File Photo]

Security consequences arising from climate change will remain among the gravest challenges facing the Pacific region.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama shared these sentiments during an extensive discussion with United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan in Washington, DC today.

In welcoming the closer cooperation between Fiji and USA, Bainimarama urged the USA for a deeper and more sustained engagement with the Pacific region.

He says sea level rise and climate catastrophes continue to damage our maritime infrastructures such as wharves and jetties, land-based infrastructures such as bridges and roads and human development infrastructures such as schools and hospitals.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Pacific is threatened by growing threats such as cyber threats, illicit financial flows, the growing narcotics trans-shipment networking across the region and illegal fishing.

Sullivan says US President Joe Biden was fully committed to working with Fiji and the Pacific in responding to these challenges together.