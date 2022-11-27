BVTC to champion Climate Change

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Barefoot Vocational Training College aims to champion the fight against climate change that Fiji is facing as a small island country and will bring communities much closer to energy independence and sustainability.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar while visiting the construction site of the Fiji Barefoot Vocational Training College at Wainikoro Village, in the District of Nadogo, in Macuata yesterday.

Minister Akbar says that the Fiji Barefoot College, which is a solar electrification training centre has been supported by the Government of India and the Fijian Government and will be the first of its kind in the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

She says the investment made by the Fijian Government will improve and support the economic empowerment of women in our rural communities.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Akbar also states that the availability of women’s economic empowerment programs and technical support for the identified women’s groups are a step in the right direction for the Ministry.

The Minister also thanked the contractors for the work that has been done so far.

The construction is expected to be completed by early 2023.