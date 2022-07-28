Buretu villagers adapt to climate change

COP26 President Alok Sharma at Buretu village in Tailevu

Buretu villagers in Tailevu have introduced new climate change adaptation activities, as the village continues to battle rising tides and flooding.

Buretu Development Chair, Sunia Vasikata admits that they are victims of climate change as the villagers have encountered massive soil erosion to foreshore areas, regular flooding and saltwater intrusion.

He says soil has turned saline, affecting food security, agricultural productivity and economic returns as a good number of villagers are commercial farmers.

Vasikata stresses flooding is also a concern for the villagers, as they cause waste storage tanks to overflow, contaminating the groundwater source, and infiltrating freshwater reserves, leaving the villagers prone to various health hazards.

“The issue here is heaps of stagnant water and it’s underneath these places. That is something we need to manage. Its water-borne diseases evident, the water is underneath where we are speaking or unless there is proper drainage.”

Vasikata maintains that relocation remains a long-term plan, as the continued resilience shown by the villagers has kept them intact despite these challenges.

He says they’ve been working closely with relevant agencies in recent years to build riverbank protection infrastructure to safeguard homes from erosion caused by increased flows in the river.

“We have done it like a reactive strategy like when the water comes we build here, but that’s not enough. We have to approach it from a proactive side. So, in the last couple of years, we developed our team to work our way around a scheme plan. We are survivors, we are strong and resilient people.”

Meanwhile, COP26 President Alok Sharma visited the village yesterday to witness the implications of climate change and had a thorough dialogue with the villagers discussing various assistance that is needed now.

Sharma has also praised their resilience and the bold step taken to adapt and deal with the situation using their wealth and resources.