Blue Pacific Village reflects solidarity

The Blue Pacific Village set up at Suva’s Thurston Garden focuses on solidarity, cultural diversity and the 50-year journey of the Pacific family since the establishment of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Vanuatu’s Aileen Iopa says their booth is raising awareness about climate, oceans and regionalism while calling on world leaders to support climate justice.

According to Iopa, the voices calling for the International Court of Justice to investigate the human rights implications of climate change are growing louder.

“We are trying to get support from other Pacific Island countries to get this initiative. The impact of climate change on our Pacific Island countries is quite heavy, so we are trying to take that to the national level and then take it up to the international court of justice.”

Tapua Pasuna from Tuvalu believes the Blue Pacific Village has enabled them to understand the culture and traditions of the region.

The Fijian government is hosting the “Blue Pacific Village, which recognizes the strength and resilience of the Pacific region.



The Blue Pacific Village at Thurston Garden, Suva.