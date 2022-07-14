Australia introduces robust climate change policies

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy.

The current Australian Government has committed to introducing ambitious climate policies, which include reducing emissions by 43 percent and achieving 82 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says they’re solidifying their policies to become an excellent international climate change actor and work closely with global leaders, particularly the Fijian Prime Minister.

He adds they’re not leaving any stones unturned, accelerating its climate change actions as they believe that no challenge poses a greater threat to future generations, other than climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will achieve that with or without parliament and that’s really important that I convey that to the people of Fiji and the people of the broader Pacific. Because the Pacific is at the forefront of climate change, we are losing land right now, we are seeing increased natural disasters because of climate change. It is essential that Australia is part of the Pacific family, take action on climate change and the Australian Government is committed to doing that.”

Conroy says they will invest a significant amount of money in climate financing in the Pacific, particularly in Fiji.

“Investing in projects that will cut greenhouse gas emissions around the Pacific and invest in clean energy whether solar, geothermal, wave or wind and most importantly invest in what we call climate adaptation. Because climate change is already occurring, even if we achieve the 1.5 degree target which we are working very hard to achieve, there will be some climate change still occurring.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says their support has no strings attached.