Assistance in combating climate change

The Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says in the years 2021–2022, the Japanese government and JICA disbursed a Disaster Stand-by Loan to Fiji worth $117 million.

He added that this was for tropical cyclones and natural disaster recovery and reconstruction.

Koya adds Fiji this year became a member of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, joining 13 other major economies, including Japan.

“Having such partnerships allow us the opportunity to provide more to Fijian businesses to become climate resilient and create new opportunities. In tangent, the Fijian Government will continue to create an enabling business environment for ease of doing business – allowing more investment hinged on modernized reforms.”

Koya adds Japan and Fiji share a long-standing relationship, and JICA has provided Fiji with technical assistance in the area of disaster resilience and capacity building.

He adds that they look forward to exploring areas of shared interest in the development of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises; clean energy; enhanced investment opportunities, and future-proofing our economies.