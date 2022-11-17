Addressing climate issues at grassroot level

[Source: Ministry of Forestry / Facebook]

The European Union along with the Ministry of Forestry today planted trees at the Colo-I-Suva Forest Park as an initiative to ensure they make a real difference at the grassroots level.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Sujiro Seam says that as global leaders converge at the summit in Egypt, the tree planting today comes against the backdrop of the COP27 which will come to an end on Saturday with hopes of positive outcomes.

He adds event such as this symbolizes stronger cooperation between partner countries in the global fight to address climate-related issues.

“As you know we have a war in Ukraine, I think it’s a very powerful symbol that we go for tree planting which is a symbol of peace and what we try to bring back to Europe and bring back to Ukraine.”

Environment Science student Asenaca Cakobau from the Fiji National University says such events are relevant to their studies.

“The idea of going into a blue planet and a green winner is very challenging for us students, especially so as for students that are studying Environmental science, these are the kind of stuff that we need to open ourselves to.”

EU members, Ministry of Forestry officials, and a few science students from the Fiji National University were also part of the event.