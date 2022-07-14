2050 Strategy re-defines Pacific regionalism

Despite recent disagreements, the Pacific Islands Forum successfully endorsed and launched the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent this afternoon as one of the most crucial meetings came to an end.

This framework places the Blue Pacific at the center of regional policy-making while strengthening collective action.

Outgoing Forum Chair Voreqe Bainimarama says this document also calls for inspired leadership and long-term commitment.

“They will see that we are more than the sum of our parts, they must see that while we are citizens of our own countries and territories, the tides of history have determined that we are one people.”

This framework re-defines how the Forum will be engaging with the world outside of our Blue continent.

Outgoing Forum Secretary General Henry Puna says this development provides a new narrative for Pacific regionalism.

“Pacific regionalism is more than a set of activities, it is an expression of our shared vision and ambitions and it is about how we come together to address our shared challenges and to make the most of our shared strengths and opportunities.”

Bainimarama says it is imperative to engage with young people who will be inheriting the success of this strategy.

“It is also why the Strategy focuses on our ocean and our shared natural and environmental resources as a critical part of the strategy within the 2050 Strategy.”

This binding document will now be a roadmap for sustainable development in the region.