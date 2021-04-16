Home

Climate Change worries Naloto villagers

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 20, 2021 2:55 pm

Naloto Villagers in Verata, Tailevu are worried they might lose their ancestral land to climate change.

Village Turaga ni Koro, Isikeli Kurukitoga says seawater is now reaching their doorsteps during high tide, and the risk during natural disasters increases further.

Kurukitoga says the situation is worsening day by day and villagers especially children are at risk.

“It’s been three years now since I took up the Turaga ni Koro position and looking back, I can say it is getting worse. I am worried about our children. Climate change is slowly eating up our coastal area.”

Kurukitoga says they are working on building a village seawall while waiting for assistance from relevant authorities.

Naloto Village in Verata which is situated at the Tailevu coastline is one of the biggest villages in the Tailevu province.

