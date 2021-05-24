Climate change takes toll on children’s mental health

The younger generation is calling on their leaders to step up and address the climate crisis as their future is at stake.

Studies have shown that children are more susceptible to drought, malnutrition, heat waves, and many other climate-related adversities.

World Health Organization Head of Climate Change, Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum says climate change is not only affecting people directly but is also impacting their mental health.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also see now for the first time effects on the mental health of people around the world including particularly of children and their issue that they have is that they see climate change happening, they see more frequent disasters, that affects their physical but also their mental health. The real challenge to their mental health is also is they feel abandoned by the world because they expect the older generation to protect them.”

Campbell-Lendrum says world leaders need to show commitment for a chance of a healthy future.

“They really need leaders including here in this forum to step up to protect their physical health but also to show that we are committed to a healthy future for all of them and if you live in a small island developing state, then you really need leaders of the world to step up to protect your future and including in the short term your mental health.”

Calls have been made to educate and involve young people in discussions around climate change and find ways to mitigate its effect.