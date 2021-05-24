Home

Climate change is a human rights issue: Khan

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 12:39 pm
Nazhat Shameem Khan [left]

Climate change is a relevant discussion in every United Nations agency says Human Rights Council President, Nazhat Shameem Khan.

Ambassador Khan says the right to a healthy environment did not start off as a consensus conversation.

However, she says the inclusive conversation and strong involvement by small states changed the nature of the discourse in the Council.

Article continues after advertisement

“One …recognized the right to a healthy, safe and sustainable environment; and the second was the creation of a mandate for climate change and human rights. Both are incredibly significant for the world. Of course, they’re very important to small island States, particularly in the Pacific, but they are significant for the whole world.”

She says there is now increased international activity and pronouncements on climate change, within the sphere of human rights.

Khan highlights following these recommendations and reports about climate change came from specialized bodies appointed by the Council, known as UN Special Procedures and Treaty Body experts.

This included the Committee on the Rights of the Child, which issued a report on the impact of climate change and children.

