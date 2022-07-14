Climate change increases pests and pathogens

[File Photo]

The effects of climate change are significantly impacting crop production with the rise of unwanted pests and disease pathogens in Fiji.

Agriculture Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the commissioning of an agriculture testing laboratory in Nausori yesterday comes at the right time as it has the capacity and assurance to facilitate diagnostic results in a quick turnaround time for farmers and other stakeholders.

According to Dr. Reddy, this is done to keep pests and diseases below the economic injury level, which results in lower production costs and higher revenue generation.

“We are opening up our border, we are an open economy, and we have got quite a bit of training going on and this quite likelihood that we can have an introduction of pests and diseases into the country, so we need to keep our guards up.”

Dr.Reddy says the agriculture sector is now becoming a very important export sector as well, so the Ministry cannot take any risk in introducing any deadly pathogen or deadly pest into the country, which could lead to devastation to our livestock and our crop sector.

The new molecular lab allows the Ministry to process up to 20 samples at a time, with results available in six to eight hours.