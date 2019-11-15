Climate change impacts to be included in all WAF development

The effects of climate change are evident on Fiji’s critical infrastructure.

Water Authority of Fiji chief executive officer, Barry Omundson says to address this, all future development will include measures on how to deal with climate change impacts in addition to ensuring the lifespan of their assets.

“Well we have and I’m very fortunate to have walked into an organization that recently adopted a program management, a capital management analysis tool so it gives you six or seven stages of a project. And one of those stages is actually to ascertain what type of asset you’re going to put forward and it needs to take in climate change provisions for that. So going forward I think we’ll be right.”

Article continues after advertisement

Omundson who took on the CEO role this week says there are a number of key priority areas he wants to address, among the first is dealing with customer complaints and concerns.

The CEO says building WAF’s service delivery up to world-class standards is also high on the agenda.