Climate change continues to be an issue: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the impact of climate change continues to be an issue especially for maritime areas.

Speaking at the commissioning of the sea-wall for villagers in Raviravi, Bua he says they are not alone in needing coastal protection as the whole of Fiji is affected.

He says sea level rise is eroding shorelines, threatening communities which have thrived on the coasts for generations.

Bula from Raviravi Village! We just opened a nature-based seawall using mangroves and vetiver grass to offer protection from the rising seas. I stand #ForNature because nature can stand between us and climate impacts. Vinaka @PresidentFiji for the nomination! @UNBiodiversity pic.twitter.com/HV9qMes2vn — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) September 30, 2020

Bainimarama says this is a crisis Fijians have done next to nothing to cause, but is hitting the people extremely hard.

The Prime Minister stated he also addressed the United Nations General Assembly on the need for the highly industrialized nations to reduce their carbon emissions.



Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [first from right] during the commissioning of the sea-wall for villagers in Raviravi, Bua. [Source: Fijian Government]

He says he is pressing for climate action on the world stage for vulnerable communities everywhere who are on the frontlines of climate impacts.

Raviravi Village has lost three homes to sea level rise.

The 146-metre long seawall was built by the Ministry of Waterways and Environment in 45 days.