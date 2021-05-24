Home

News

Climate change challenges a matter of urgency

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 28, 2021 8:03 am
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama during his trip to Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month.

The severe effects of climate change in communities around the country need to be urgently addressed.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s ‘Na Noda Paraiminisita’ programme, Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says this is the sole reason the Fijian delegation traveled to Glasgow, Scotland to be part of the COP26 meeting.

Bainimarama highlighted that climate change is a matter of urgency that needs face-to-face meetings for real commitments to eventuate.

“Climate change has brought about flooding, tropical cyclones which severely affect our livelihood, our infrastructure, and our homes. I don’t us to sit back and watch all this happen. We need to stand up and show the world what we are going through and if we don’t, it will be worse.”

Bainimarama says Fiji would not be able to achieve anything if we attended the meeting virtually.

Over 30 officials were part of our delegation to the Climate Change summit in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month.

