Climate change causing cancer concerns

Climate Change is causing a rare type of skin cancer called melanoma to become more common in Fiji.

These types of cancers were not seen previously because of the rich melanin pigment in our skin.

CWM General Surgeon Doctor Ilaitia Delasau, a surgeon for more than a decade says he has seen four cases in the past two years.

“The melanin in our skin protects us from the damages of sunlight but because of the changes in the climate, we will see more of that. We spend a lot of time outside in the sun and that will increase our risk of developing skin cancer.”

Dr. Delasau says the thinning of the ozone layer is resulting in more exposure to ultra violet rays, which cause skin cancer.

He adds that cancer victims are getting younger over the years.

“But nowadays we’re seeing more people getting cancer at a younger age-in their 20’s, 30’s and 40’s and we don’t see this as often as before and it sort of gives us that wake-up message that it can happen to anybody.”

Dr Delasau says he fears that undetected melanoma case numbers in the community could be much higher.