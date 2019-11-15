Climate Change Bill once passed will attract investors

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Climate Change Bill once passed is expected to attract global investors.

Speaking at the 75th United Nations Anniversary in Nadi today, Sayed-Khaiyum says currently a public consultation is being held regarding the bill.

He says once it becomes an Act of Parliament Fiji will then be able to trade in carbon and those who aren’t emitting much carbon will have the ability to be able to capitalize on that than those who are emitting more.

Article continues after advertisement

“So our ability to be able for example get landowning units various other property owners of land also to make actually a huge level of capital from this particular provision that’ll exist once the Climate Change Bill become an Act of Parliament and in-fact what it does it gives us the ability to trade on the global scale.”

He says there is enormous potential to be able to capitalize on Fiji’s low carbon footprint.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the bill will allow for a national register that will give property rights to investors who trade in carbon.