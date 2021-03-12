Home

Climate Change bill in the consultation process

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 17, 2021 12:20 pm
Fiji’s Climate Change Bill is currently in the consultation process.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, says the bill once enacted will keep us accountable to our net-zero ambition.

Bainimarama says despite our 0.06percent carbon emission, it does not make us too small to make a difference considering the climate impacts we facing.

“I urge you to read that Bill, it is a development defining piece of legislation. And we are also doing the hard work of adapting to climate impacts, investing in resilient infrastructure, relocating vulnerable communities, and harnessing nature to build powerful buffers between Fijians and the rising seas.”

He says the Bill will allow the nation to set an example considering the Climate Change impacts we go through every day.

