Climate Change Bill consultation to continue

The Fijian government will soon begin its second round of consultation on the National Climate Change Bill.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Bill focuses on ensuring gender equality, social inclusion and the protection of human rights.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Bill will also ensure those who are threatened by rise in sea level are well looked after.

“It is the first piece of legislation globally to include provisions that are recognized and set out a legal framework process for considering planned relocation of communities as a legitimate form of climate change adaptation.”

The Attorney General adds the draft legislation focuses on improving sector specific emissions data and setting cumulative national carbon budgets and increase incentives for low carbon transition.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Bill sets out the intention to retain sovereign right over existing maritime boundaries.

“We must exert our position that this boundaries will remain fixed and that our sovereignty and the boundaries within which we exercise our sovereign rights will not be affected by these changes.”

The Bill is also the first piece of legislation drafted by a small island state that integrates provisions to support the need to achieve net zero emission by 2050.