Climate change an issue for rural women

[File Photo]

Climate Change is one of the major challenges faced by women in the rural and maritime areas.

This was identified by the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Itaukei while visiting women in these areas.

President Adi Finau Tabakaucoro says this has affected their livelihood on a daily basis and they need ways to help address this.

“Climate change is a global phenomenon, so the effects on women is not any different from how it affects everybody else, because its to do with rising temperatures, sea level rising and passive climate weather conditions.”

Adi Finau says they are so fortunate to have the support from NGOs that support these women.

Some of these support include climate change awareness, training and assistance to name a few.