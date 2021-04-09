Climate change affects sand dunes landscape

The landscape of the Sigatoka Sand dunes is gradually changing as the impact of climate change becomes more severe.

Being one of Fiji’s heritage sites, the national park has been experiencing more forest fires and villagers nearby are losing out on resources needed for their everyday survival.

Ranger Saimone Naruma says the park preserves some of Fiji’s biodiversity, from native plants to marine and land species but in recent times, all this has come under threat.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re starting to see that sometimes when it gets really hot – because most of the sand material we have is mostly volcanic sand. So we’ve noticed that we are having increased fires too.”

In an effort to fight the impacts of climate change, Park authorities have developed programs not only with communities but resorts as well.

In such initiatives, children have been taught to become resilient.

The National Park apart from addressing the impacts of climate change also ensures the heritage site is maintained and more rangers are trained to protect the resources.