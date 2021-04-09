Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Climate change affects sand dunes landscape

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 15, 2021 5:55 am

The landscape of the Sigatoka Sand dunes is gradually changing as the impact of climate change becomes more severe.

Being one of Fiji’s heritage sites, the national park has been experiencing more forest fires and villagers nearby are losing out on resources needed for their everyday survival.

Ranger Saimone Naruma says the park preserves some of Fiji’s biodiversity, from native plants to marine and land species but in recent times, all this has come under threat.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re starting to see that sometimes when it gets really hot – because most of the sand material we have is mostly volcanic sand. So we’ve noticed that we are having increased fires too.”

In an effort to fight the impacts of climate change, Park authorities have developed programs not only with communities but resorts as well.

In such initiatives, children have been taught to become resilient.

The National Park apart from addressing the impacts of climate change also ensures the heritage site is maintained and more rangers are trained to protect the resources.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.