Climate Change affects our healthcare facilities: Dr Waqainabete

The Health Ministry is working with the World Health Organization to make healthcare facilities climate-resilient.

A guideline for Climate Resilient and Environmentally Sustainable Facilities in Fiji was launched today aimed at minimizing the damage to health infrastructure during natural disasters.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says cyclones have left a huge impact on health facilities in the country.

“Small island developing states are vulnerable, their facilities are vulnerable, the healthcare facilities are exposed to inundation due to rising sea level, and drinking water is no longer portable because of saltwater intrusion.”

Waqainabete says the effects from natural disasters are not limited.

This project will strengthen opportunities to restore and improve the health system for future generations.