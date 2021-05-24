Climate Change a threat to the rights and freedom of Fijians

The newly passed Climate Change Act is Fiji’s North Star, as it recognizes that the climate crisis is a threat to the rights and freedom of all Fijians.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama hopes that their work at the global climate summit and foresight will empower tens of thousands of Fijian children to build a more resilient nation having watched their country devastated by cyclones in previous years.

Bainimarama says Fiji is seeking partnerships to create scalable solutions to help build a more resilient world and this is reflected in our Climate Change Act.

Article continues after advertisement

“It sets Fiji’s net-zero emissions target for 2050 and our target to sustainably manage 100% of our ocean with 30% as MPAs, a mission we are working towards with the UK Government. It establishes a legal framework that recognizes carbon sequestration property rights and incentivizes the protection of our carbon stocks through emissions-reduction projects.”

The Act also charges relevant agencies to conduct climate risk assessments and ensure that approval for new buildings and infrastructure projects is only granted if the proposal is Paris-Compliant and climate risk-sensitized.

He adds the Act recognizes that we must not only adapt our physical infrastructure but also our legal architecture if we are to withstand and manage climate shocks.

A former COP President himself, Bainimarama is calling world leaders to work together for a better future.