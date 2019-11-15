Climate Change a national security threat: PM

Climate Change is the number one national security threat for Fiji according to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Opening the Climate-Induced Security Workshop in Sigatoka yesterday, Bainimarama highlighted that building resilience is urgent.

Bainimarama says Climate Change has resulted in the relocation of many communities, Narikoso in Kadavu being the latest.

Article continues after advertisement

” Rising sea levels threaten our coastal communities already resulting in the planned relocation of up to 48 communities across Fiji. That is the scar borne by the world’s high emitted countries and companies.”

Bainimarama says we have to step up the pressure on high emitting countries to commit to net-zero emissions.

The Prime Minister says the repercussions will be disastrous for Fiji if plans and strategies are not put in place with urgency.

” A whole of Nation response is absolutely necessary. This means the Government, private sector, and civil society working hand in hand. Including civil-military coordination to devise activities to mitigate against these threats.

He adds a climate security future has been at the core of several government strategies, guiding the proactive approach to development.

Bainimarama says the world looks to Fiji as a climate champion as the first country to ratify the Paris Agreement.