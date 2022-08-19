Climate and weather information crucial to cane farmers

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Senior Scientific Officer, Doreen Pillay says the discussions with cane farmers across the country will assist them with planning their planting and harvesting periods. [File Photo]

Sugarcane growers face many challenges at farm level, especially due to weather and climatic conditions.

Taking this into consideration, a workshop is being held nationwide for farmers to discuss how weather and climate is affecting sugarcane production.

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Senior Scientific Officer, Doreen Pillay says the discussions with cane farmers across the country will assist them with planning their planting and harvesting periods.

“Get feedback of the product and services that the Fiji Metrological in collaboration with SRIF gives out to the farmers so we really want to engage with them and get their views of whether they find simplicity in that product or whether they need something different.”

The two products they pass to farmers are the Fiji Sugarcane Rainfall Outlook and the Multi-Time Scale Climate and Weather information.

It provides advanced warnings on climate abnormalities as well as advisories to farmers and other key sugar industry stakeholders.

However, Pillay says the farmers have raised concerns that they are not getting these products on time.

The workshops are held in partnership with the Australian Government.