Climate advocates urged to think and act locally

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 16, 2021 12:30 pm
[Source: IUCN]

Over forty youth have been urged to think globally and act locally.

The group of young people were part of the International Union for Conservation of Nature Global Summit.

Regional Programme Coordinator, Andrew Foran, says there have been several talanoa sessions across the country and the region with those who joined virtually.

Foran adds the input was overwhelming and these young climate advocates have the passion and the drive to conserve our environment.

He also says the sessions have strengthened their approach in the fight against climate change with the use of traditional knowledge

“Fiji is heading a winning formula where they used the nature-based solutions in their sea-walls where they’re planting vativa grass behind the sea-walls, they’re putting mangroves in front of it. So, it’s a mix of traditional hard infrastructure plus with the natural infrastructure.”

The summit convened over the last few days ahead of the World Conservation Congress which will be held in Marseille, France later this year.

