Climate activists join mass protest against Australian coal exports

As the Pacific continues its fight against climate change, climate organisations in Australia are mobilizing to push for a ban on the country’s coal exports.

Australia is the world’s second-largest coal exporter, with the industry contributing at least five per cent to the national economy.

However, coal-related emissions drive extreme heatwaves, rising sea levels, and food and water security concerns across the Pacific.

Each year, thousands of activists gather in Newcastle, the heart of Australia’s coal export industry, to challenge government inaction on climate change.

Participants employ a range of lobbying strategies, including blockades of coal railways and port infrastructure, to draw attention to the environmental and social impacts of fossil fuel exports.

Among those taking part is Fijian-born Grace Fong, who highlighted the significance of the movement for Pacific nations on the frontlines of climate change:

“Obviously you know being raised in Fiji and in the Pacific we know that climate change is a huge issue. Its an issue of survival, its an issue of our existence and so for a very long time I have been passionate about climate action and so given that I am in Australia I feel truly inspired to come to this protest to kind of show Fossil Fuel exporters and fossil fuel corporations especially the coal exporters in Australia, that we’re not going to stand by idle and let them destroy our planet, we’re actually going to stand up and show them that the people are rising against them, that the tides are rising but so are we.”

