Clear water bills or risk disconnection: WAF

Fijians are being reminded to clear their overdue water bills before meter disconnections begin.

Water Authority Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg, says customers were provided with an extended grace period during the pandemic, however, water treatment is an expensive process.

He says Fijians with an annual income of less than $30,000, are continuing to benefit from the government-funded initiative of 92,500 litres of water for free.

Soderberg adds all the work required to keep water quality at standards required by the World Health Organisation costs a lot of money.

With signs that the country is heading towards recovery, customers have been urged to start clearing their bills and avenues of assistance are available for those who continue to face hardships.

Disconnection of meters for residential customers started on the first of December.