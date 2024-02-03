Clear laws for Environmental Impact Assessment

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Environment is actively collaborating with stakeholders to establish transparent laws related to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael highlighted this initiative during the recent EIA Roundtable discussion in Suva this week.

He stressed the importance of private sector adherence to due process, acknowledging the impact of human actions on the environment.

“It is important that the private sector do not undermine the processes that are in place, the structures that are in place for us to be following, and also the staff and the team that is conducting the necessary processes and procedures in order for us to provide an informed decision on a development initiative that is going forward.”



PS for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael

Dr Michael emphasized the necessity for collective solutions, partnerships and mutual understanding, particularly in clarifying existing legislation and regulations.

He also advocated for a holistic approach, prioritizing the involvement of people and communities in decision-making processes.