Cleanliness linked to drop in Typhoid cases in Bua

The drop in the number of typhoid cases in the province of Bua has been attributed to the general cleanliness of the villages.

Speaking to villagers in Daria, Yadua and Kiobo village, Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete commended them for their adherence to the advice of their Community Health Workers, Nurses and the Roko Tui’s office who have been instrumental in facilitating advisories from the Ministry of Health.

Dr Waqainabete highlighted that when the Health Ministry was strained by COVID and the appearance of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea, the best defence people could adopt was cleanliness and this was seen in the villages that he visited in the province of Bua.

Article continues after advertisement

To date, the Ministry has installed 835 field latrines across the country and more are expected in the coming months.

The Minister adds that services at the Namalata Nursing Station will from next month start to provide dental services as part of the Ministry’s effort to improve service delivery.

Dr Waqainabete also commended the province for its vaccination rate and articulated the impact vaccination has had on the economic recovery of the country.

The Minister also assured the people of Tikina Wainunu that a vehicle will be provided for the Wainunu Health Centre to improve mobility of the doctors and nurses in the communal visits.