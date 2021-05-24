Home

News

Clean water, latrines for Tobunisoqo families

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 4:23 pm

Families at Tobunisoqo Settlement in Batiri, Dreketi, Macuata now have access to clean drinking water and sanitized restrooms.

The Ministry of Health, through its efforts to fight against Typhoid and Leptospirosis, gave them two 10,000L water tanks and piping as well as 12 field latrines.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the settlement had combatted LTDD in the past and the assistance was offered to allow them to access safe water and adequate sanitation.

“This, we are doing as a WASH Project. As you all know one of the most important things about the WASH project is the fact that it is a preventative for alot communicable diseases specifically typhoid and diarrheal diseases.”

Resident Atea Adi says water has been an issue for them for decades and they used to collect water from a nearby stream.

However, following the recent outbreak of leptospirosis and typhoid, the community was visited by a team from the Ministry of Health who identified the need for proper water supply and sanitation.

Adi says they are grateful to have a better water supply and proper sanitation for each home.

