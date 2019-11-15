Clean water fundamental says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says clean drinking water is fundamental to good health and a high standard of living.

He was speaking at the commissioning of the Tavuki Village Water Project in Kadavu earlier today. The cost of this over $189,000.

Bainimarama says it is his Government’s aim and commitment to close the gap in the standard of living between the urban and rural areas of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He says during visits to some villages, he has noticed very crude and basic systems for delivering water, and in some instances, others have had to bring in water by boats.

Bainimarama says he has also been to other villages that have had systems that simply needed to be modernized and upgraded.

He says a broken water system is a health disaster waiting to happen and water must be kept pure and safe, and that requires constant monitoring and assessment of the systems that are in place.

Bainimarama says authorities need to be sure that the systems are resilient and will continue to function through storms and other natural disasters.

The new system was tested during Tropical Cyclone Harold, and it emerged with only minor damage.

He has also announced that the village now has a new storage tank and villagers will no longer have to carry water in buckets.