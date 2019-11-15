Clean Water for three villages in Ra

Villagers in Nairaviravi, Naivutu and Navuniyaugunu in Ra will no longer have to cart water from a spring a kilometer away.

This after the Fiji Water Foundation in partnership with Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation commissioned three new water projects that will bring clean drinking water to nearly 400 villagers in Ra.

The three villages were selected with the help of the Ra Provincial office. The work began in January 2020 and went through June, followed by an additional three months of monitoring and evaluation.

The Minister for Health Ifereimi Waqainabete says these projects will greatly boost the quality of life in the three villages.

He says improving access to clean water is a critical priority for the Government.

He thanked the two organizations for stepping up and helping make that a reality, especially in rural communities who will now be empowered to improve their livelihoods.



Fiji Water Foundation Manager Marie Smith says they are happy to see how access to clean water and sanitation will now boost the quality of life in the villages.

She says villagers sometimes have to travel long distances on foot to carry buckets of water to their homes but this will be a problem of the past.