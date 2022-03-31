Clean water for families in Tobunisoqo

Families at Tobunisoqo Settlement in Batiri, Dreketi, Macuata now have access to clean drinking water and sanitized restrooms.

The Ministry of Health, through its efforts to fight against typhoid and leptospirosis, gave them two 10,000 liter water tanks and piping, as well as 12 field latrines.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the settlement had combatted LTDD in the past and the assistance was offered to allow them to access safe water and adequate sanitation.

“This, we are doing as a WASH Project. As you all know one of the most important things about the WASH project is the fact that it is a preventative for a lot of communicable diseases specifically typhoid and diarrheal diseases.”

Resident Atea Adi says water has been an issue for them for decades and they used to collect water from a nearby stream.

However, following the recent outbreak of leptospirosis and typhoid, the community was visited by a team from the Ministry of Health who identified the need for proper water supply and sanitation.

Adi says they are grateful to have a better water supply and proper sanitation for each home.