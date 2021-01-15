Clean up needed in Housing Authority and PRB

There is major clean up needed in the running of the Housing Authority as well the Public Rental Board.

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar says directors on the Board of the two institutions need to act.

Kumar was commenting on a recent public inquiry report on the two institutions which alleges corrupt practices were rife at the Housing Authority and the PRB.

The Minister says when she appointed the board members, they were tasked with strengthening these statuary organizations.

“The board has to take that responsibility and act on it and clean up the system.”

The report on the Housing Authority states customers who already owned property were allocated lots without the Authority background checks.

Some current and former staff and their relatives were allotted lots with a lack of documentation to confirm whether adequate disclosures of interest were made.