Clean-up campaign ramped up

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has ramped up its clean-up of TC Yasa affected communities to ensure there is no outbreak of Leptospirosis, Typhoid Dengue and Diarrhoea.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says there haven’t been any new cases reported and the number of typhoid cases post TC Yasa remains at three.

He says over the weekend, Provincial Council officers in the Northern Division visited cyclone-affected areas, urging the people to step up in cleaning of debris in the villages.

Article continues after advertisement

“Visiting Turaga Ni Koro’s and social workers on the ground trying to get everybody’s support to get the people to do cleaning up in the villages.”

Military personnel and Ministry of Forestry staff have been sent to clean up Kia Island.

Rainima says this is also being done in other affected communities.

“MOH cannot successfully do the spraying around these areas if the debris is still there, so we are encouraging people to step up in cleaning up.”

One of the disease hotspots is Nawaca Village in Bua, which was severely affected by TC Yasa.

Village Elder Senitiki Nao says they’re aware of this status and are being vigilant in ensuring there isn’t an outbreak in their village.

Members of the public are once again urged to refrain from any unnecessary movement into the cyclone-affected areas to prevent the spread of Communicable Diseases.