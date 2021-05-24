Clean-up campaign aims to back climate fight

Fijians are taking action by cleaning up coastal areas to back our fight at the global leaders’ climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

IROK Realtors Managing Director, Anand Goundar and his staff today initiated a clean-up campaign along the Suva foreshore as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Goundar says Fijians need to realize that they also have a responsibility towards reducing litter.

“Very much concerned. It is shocking to see the amount of rubbish in only one corner of Suva point. People need to get more responses. It shows the irresponsibility of our citizens who are not looking after the environment.”

More than 40 garbage bags of waste were collected along the Suva foreshore in three hours.

Goundar says improper waste management does not only result in littering, but it also affects our environment and results in pollution.

He is urging businesses to do more in cleaning up the environment.